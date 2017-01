Three at home, four away for Kildare in Allianz Football League

Kildare footballers open their 2017 Allianz Football League, Division 2 campaign, with an away game this Sunday, in Pairc Tailteann, Navan, with a 2 pm throw-in.

The Lilies full programme of fixtures are as follows:

Round 1, Sunday February 5

Pairc Tailteann, Navan

Meath v Kildare, 14.00.

Round 2, Sunday February 12

St Conleth's Park, Nebridge

Kildare v Cork, 14.00.

Round 3, Sunday February 26

Celtic Park, Derry

Derry v Kildare, 14.00.

Round 4, Sunday March 5

St Conleth's Park, Newbridge

Kildare v Fermanagh, 14.00.

Round 5, Saturday March 18

Páirc Esler, Newry

Down v Kildare, 19.00

Round 6, Sunday March 26

St Conleth's Park, Newbridge

Kildare v Clare, 15.15.

Round 7, Sunday April 2

Pearse Stadium, Galway

Galway v Kildare, 14.00