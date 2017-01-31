Douvan out to make it 13 wins at Punchestown on Sunday

Willie Mullins' Douvan is the star attraction at Punchestown this weekend when he will be hoping to extend his unbeaten record to thirteen when he takes his place in the BoyleSports Tied Cottage 'Chase on Sunday.

Currently odds-on for the Queen Mother at Cheltenham, the seven-year-old will have five potential rivals in the feature race at the home of National Hunt Racing this weekend.

Gordon Elliott has two entries for the big race, both Grade One winners, Clarcam and Realt Mor while Mouse Morris is expected to be represented by Smashing; the other entries for the €45,000 race are Velvet Maker and Draycott Place.

Action gets under way at Punchestown on Sunday at 1.30.