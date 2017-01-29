Rugby
Wins for Naas, Athy, North Kildare in Towns Cup
There were wins today in the opening round of the Bank of Ireland Pronvical Towns Cup for Naas (2nds), Athy, North Kildare, while Newbridge suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of Tullow.
Full results:
Mullingar 23, Gorey 27;
Co Carlow 10, Dundalk 37;
Portarlington 15, Portlaoise 23;
Tullow 60, Newbridge 0;
Longford 23, Tullamore 3;
Midland Warriors 6, North Kildare 42;
Boyne 7, Arklow 18;
New Ross 13, Athy 23;
Kilkenny 11, Wicklow 12;
Skerries 39, Roscrea 11;
Wexford Wanderers 5, Naas 40;
Edenderry 23, Clondalkin 26.
