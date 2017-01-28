Fionn Dowling to miss Meath clash

Kildare will be minus midfielder, Fionn Dowling, for Sunday week’s opening game in the Allianz Football League (Divison 2) against Meath in Pairc Tailteann, Navan.

The Suncroft man picked up a foot injury in training on Tuesday evening and will be out of action for 2-3 weeks.

The Kildare squad trained today, with all of the walking wounded, apart from Emmet Bolton, taking a full part.

Manager Cian O’Neill said he will have to wait to see if any of the returned players suffer any reaction to today’s session before finalising his panel, and ultimately his team, for the Meath opening league clash.