JP and Mark Walsh chalk up a three time at Naas

JP McManus and jockey Mark Walsh were the duo to follow at Naas this afternoon, chalking up a three timer with Sutton Place (Gordon Elliott); Anibale Fly (Tony Martin) and The Gatechecker (Michael Hourigan).

Full Naas results:

1.00: 1, I See Your Well 25/1; 2, English Pale 8/1; 3, Leomar 1-1.

1.30: 1, Sutton Place 4/1; 2, Supasundae 5/4; 3, Ttebbob 20/1.

2.00: 1, Augustin 5/2; 2, Miss Mardan 25/1; 3, Mossback 11/8.

2.30: 1, Anibale Fly 7/2; A Genie In Abottle 11/4; 3, Balko Des Flos 100/30.

3.00: 1, Charlie Stout 5/2; 2, Lagostovegas 4/1; 3, Draycott Place 8/1.

3.45: 1, The Gatechecker 9/4; Fairy Island 7/2; Mr Goodenough 16/1.

4.20: 1, Borderline Chatho 5/1; 2, Burren Life 9/2; 3, Drumconnor Lad 4/1.

Meanwhile Un De Sceaux (Ruby Walsh 1/2) was an impressive winner in Cheltenham; Thistlecrack suffered a shock defeat to last year’s Grand National winner Many Clouds, the Leighton Aspell ridden 10-year-old collapsed and died after passing the winning post. Vroum Vroum Mag (Paul Townend 1/5) was put to the pin of her collar before coming out on top at Doncaster.

Willie Mullins announced this afternoon that Faugheen is out of the Irish Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown tomorrow, after pulling a muscle.