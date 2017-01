Naas RFC return to action in the Ulster Bank League (AIL) tonight, Friday January 23, at home in Forenaughts. Old Wesley are the visitors in a game that kicks off at 8 pm.

MU Barnhall, returned to AIL action last weekend with a disappointing 23-11 loss to City of Derry and tomorrow (Saturday January 24) take on Bective Rangers at Parsonstown.