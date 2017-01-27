Kildare ladies name team for opening clash with Laois

The Kildare Ladies team to take on Laois on Sunday in the opening round of the Lidle Ladies NFL Division 2 has been announced.

The venue is Annanaough GAA club with a 2pm throw.

Aoife Molyneaux, Kilcullen;

Tara Hallinan, Leixlip

Erica Burke, Balyna

Rachel Cribbin, Balyna;

Shauna Kendrick, Sarsfields

Rachael Corrigan, Naas

Aisling Curley, Moorefield;

Rachel Reidy, Na Fianna

Aisling Holton, Balyna;

Trina Duggan, Suncroft

Molly Price, Sarsfields

Eadaoin Connolly, Rathangan;

Ellen Dowling, Suncroft

Róisín Byrne, Sarsfields

Mikaela McKenna, Na Fianna

Subs: Orlaith Kirwan Maynooth; Louise Scully Ellistown; Aine Mulligan Cappagh; Aoife Mulligan Cappagh; Joanne Mulligan Cappagh; Niamh Mulhall Athy; Rose Mernagh Eadestown; Shannon Doheny Naas; Michelle Curley Moorefield; Grace Clifford Eadestown; Chloe Foy Suncroft.