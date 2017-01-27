Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 2
Kildare Ladies name team for opening clash with Laois
Roisin Byrne, named on the Kildare team to take on Laois on Sunday
The Kildare Ladies team to take on Laois on Sunday in the opening round of the Lidle Ladies NFL Division 2 has been announced.
The venue is Annanaough GAA club with a 2pm throw.
Aoife Molyneaux, Kilcullen;
Tara Hallinan, Leixlip
Erica Burke, Balyna
Rachel Cribbin, Balyna;
Shauna Kendrick, Sarsfields
Rachael Corrigan, Naas
Aisling Curley, Moorefield;
Rachel Reidy, Na Fianna
Aisling Holton, Balyna;
Trina Duggan, Suncroft
Molly Price, Sarsfields
Eadaoin Connolly, Rathangan;
Ellen Dowling, Suncroft
Róisín Byrne, Sarsfields
Mikaela McKenna, Na Fianna
Subs: Orlaith Kirwan Maynooth; Louise Scully Ellistown; Aine Mulligan Cappagh; Aoife Mulligan Cappagh; Joanne Mulligan Cappagh; Niamh Mulhall Athy; Rose Mernagh Eadestown; Shannon Doheny Naas; Michelle Curley Moorefield; Grace Clifford Eadestown; Chloe Foy Suncroft.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on