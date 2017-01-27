Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 2

Kildare Ladies name team for opening clash with Laois

Tommy Callaghan tommy@leinsterleader.ie

Roisin Byrne, named on the Kildare team to take on Laois on Sunday

The Kildare Ladies team to take on Laois on Sunday in the opening round of the Lidle Ladies NFL Division 2 has been announced.

The venue is Annanaough GAA club with a 2pm throw.

 

Aoife Molyneaux, Kilcullen;

Tara Hallinan, Leixlip

Erica Burke, Balyna

Rachel Cribbin, Balyna;

Shauna Kendrick, Sarsfields

Rachael Corrigan, Naas

Aisling Curley, Moorefield;

Rachel Reidy, Na Fianna

Aisling Holton, Balyna;

Trina Duggan, Suncroft

Molly Price, Sarsfields

Eadaoin Connolly, Rathangan;

Ellen Dowling, Suncroft

Róisín Byrne, Sarsfields

Mikaela McKenna, Na Fianna

Subs: Orlaith Kirwan Maynooth; Louise Scully Ellistown; Aine Mulligan Cappagh; Aoife Mulligan Cappagh; Joanne Mulligan Cappagh; Niamh Mulhall Athy; Rose Mernagh Eadestown; Shannon Doheny Naas; Michelle Curley Moorefield; Grace Clifford Eadestown; Chloe Foy Suncroft.