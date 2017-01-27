Lilies U21 take on Tipperary

Kildare U21 footballers take on Tipperary, this Sunday, January 29, in the Peter McNulty Shield football final at 2pm in Stradbally.

Kildare defeated Carlow on Wednesday last in the semi final, coming from five points down, scoring 1-3 in the final five minutes of the game, to win by a point.

Kildare U21s open their Leinster Championship campaign, on Wednesday March 1 against Longford, in Hawkfield