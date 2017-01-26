Kildare basketballers get set for national final this Sunday

Eleven thrilling finals will tip off this coming weekend at the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght with a team of Kildare basketballers set to line out this Sunday.

The Women’s National Cup final is an interesting match up, as reigning Cup champions Ambassador UCC Glanmire prepare to defend their title and successfully complete their bid to win four Cup titles in-a-row (and their seventh overall).

Glanmire have been dominating the women’s Cup basketball scene in recent years, and Grainne Dwyer, Aine McKenna and Claire Rockall will prove key for them this Sunday evening if they are to overcome the Leixlip based Courtyard Liffey Celtics.

Liffey Celtics are preparing for their first Cup final at this level and are relishing the underdog tag and have no fear going into this game as, with nothing to lose, they will be aiming to close down Dwyer, McKenna and Chantell Alford and will look to the impressive Jazmen Boone, Karen Mealey, Emma O’Connor and Ailbhe O’Connor to succeed in this task.