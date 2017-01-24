In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Time to focus on League and Meath opener.

Lackadaisical Lilies pay the price: report, reaction and comment.

Dubs show little thanks for our generosity (Tommy Callaghan).

Defeat but lots of positives nevertheless as Offaly put to their pin of the collar to get better of Kildare hurlers.

Dermot Earley set to make big impact.

U21s’ second defeat in McNulty Tournament

Rugby: disappointing defeat at home for Cill Dara.

Leinster earn a home quarter final (Dermot O’Mahoney).

Fast times recorded at Donadea orienteering outing

Racing: Will Yorkhill be the special one for Willie in Cheltenham Gold Cup? (Robert Catterson)

Newbridge Dogs: Allie puts a smile on John Young’s face

Boxing: Gold and silver for Ballymore/Hollywood boxers.

Golf: The Smurfit course, an entirely different experience.

Getting into the rhythm with Gavin Lunny, the Golf Doctor plus the results from the Fairways.

Big week for Patricians (Newbridge) with success in the Midland Soccer League final plus victory in All Ireland basketball play-offs.

