Kildare hurlers pipped by Offaly in encouraging display

Offaly may not be the force that they once were and this may have been Kildare’s third defeat on the bounce, yet Joe Quaid was a far happier man this afternoon than he was following defeats to Meath and Carlow IT respectively in the weeks beforehand.

Three successive points from Shane Dooley (2) and Paddy Murphy spared the blushes of the Faithful on a sun-drenched, yet chilly afternoon at Hawkfield last weekend, but still it was Kildare who will be taking more from this game than their more illustrious opponents.

Offaly led 1-12 to 2-8 at the break but in the end were glad to hear the final whistle after a very encouraging performance from Joe Quaid’s side.

Scorers, Offaly: Shane Dooley 0-10 (7f, 1’65), Ean Cleary 2-2, Sean Ryan 0-2, Paddy Murphy 0-2, Oisin Kelly 0-2, Emmet Nolan 0-2, Owen Cahill 0-1, Danny Maloney 0-1.

Kildare: Mark Delaney 2-4 (0-3f), David Reidy 0-9 (9f), John Mulhall 0-3, Brian Byrne 0-2, Jack Sheridan 0-2.

