Peter McNulty Tournament
Lilies U21s give way to Limerick
Kildare's Kevin Foley goes down from Killian Ryan of Limerick in the NcNulty cup under 21 game at Hawkfield on Saturday. Picture: Adrian Melia
Kildare U21 footballers lost out to Limerick in their third game in the Peter McNulty football tournament, played at Hawkfield this afternoon (Saturday January 21).
On a bitterly cold but dry day, Kildare looked to be in control after 20 minutes, leading 0-6 to 0-2 but a goal from Mark Connolly brought Limerick back into it.
The half time score saw Kildare leading 0-7 to 1-2.
On the resumption Limerick took complete control around the middle, hitting three quick points before getting a second goal from Seán Murphy, going on to win on a final score line of Limerick 2-10 Kildare 0-11.
Scorers: Limerick, Hugh Bourke 0-6 (3 frees), Seán Murphy 1-0, Mark Connolly 1-0, Tommy Childs 0-1, Edward Sheehy 0-1, Pádraig De Bruin 0-1, Killian Ryan 0-1.
Kildare, Cian Costigan 0-4 (3 frees), Stefan Lawlor 0-2, Eoghan Boyle 0-2, Kevin Foley 0-1, Daniel Courtney 0-1, Jack Robinson 0-1 (free).
LIMERICK: Aaron Murphy; Edward Sheehy, Michael Donovan, Cormac Flanagan; Robert Childs, Stephen Brosnan; David Connolly; Tommy Childs, Mikey Whelan; Pádraig De Bruin, Josh Ryan, Killian Ryan; Mark Connolly, Kieran Daly, Hugh Bourke. Subs: Jim Liston for Cormac Flanagan (black card 43 minutes).
KILDARE: Luke Mullins (Naas); Mark Dempsey (Moorefield), David Randles (Aylmer Gaels) Darren Maguire (Maynooth); Danny O'Sullivan (Maynooth), Kevin Foley (Sallins), Shane Maughan (Ellistown); Brian Travers (Rathcoffey), Daniel Courtney (Kilcock); Cian Costigan (Sarsfields), Stefan Lawlor (Rathangan), Con Kavanagh (Sarsfields); Cian Scanlon (Sarsfields), Eoghan Boyle (Rathangan), Ian Meehan (Moorefield). Subs: Paddy Woodgate (Raheens) for Ian Meehan (35 minutes); Chris Byrne (Clane) for Brian Travers (39 minutes); Jack Robinson (Clogherinkoe) for Cian Scanlon (42 minutes); Cian Byrne (Sarsfields) for Stefan Lawlor (42 minutes).
REFEREE: Henry Barrett.
