In this week's Leinster Leader Sport
Exclusive interview with Cormac Kirwan, new full time Operations Manager with Kildare GAA
Dermot Earley to take up role as GPA Chief Executive
Dubs on the way
O’Byrne Cup: All too easy against Offaly; No contest as Carlow fail to show. Reports and raction as Lilies reach the semi final
Walsh Cup: Costly errors add to Joe Quaid’s woes, report and reation.
Another chance to test your GAA knowledge.
Time to let the game settle down (Tommy Callaghan).
Rugby: Late conversion sees Newbridge upset League Leaders Cill Dara
Byrne try seals victory for Leinster (Dermot O’Mahoney).
Hockey: Naas ladies take the honours.
Victory for Ballymore Queen at Newbridge Open Courseing meeting.
The long wait is over at last for Tommy at Newbridge Dog Track.
Racing Affairs: The Irish bankers at Cheltenahm, while the price may be right (Robert Catterson).
Volleyball: Wildcats lose to UCD
Gavin Lunny’s Golf tip, plus results from the Fairways
