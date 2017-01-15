Rugby: Leinster Junior League Division 2A
Big derby win for Newbridge
Leinster Junior Rugby League Division 2A
Newbridge scrum half Billy Delaney gets the ball away against Cill Dara in the Division 2 game at Rosetown last night
Newbridge RFC, who have been enjoying a major uplift in their rugby fortunes in recent times, after a poor start to the season, secured a big win in Rosetown last night, (Saturday January 14) when defeating league leaders and local rivals, Cill Dara, 19-17.
Full report and round-up in this week’s Leinster Leader.
