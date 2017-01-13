Aldridge, Keogh and Dowling Cup groups announced
The weekend of February 17-19 sees the start of the pre-season tournaments for the Aldridge, Keogh and Dowling Cups and the following are the varioius groups in each cup competition.
ALDRIDGE CUP
Group A: Eadestown, Athy, Allenwood and St Laurence’s,
Group B: Round Towers, Carbury, Confey and Naas.
Group C: Clane, Johnstownbridge, Maynooth and Celbridge.
Group D: Castledermot, Moorefield, Sarsfields and Leixlip,
Semi Final Draw: C v A; D v B.
KEOGH CUP
Group A: Clogherinkoe, St Kevins, Raheens, Castlemitchell.
Group B: Straffan, Nurney, Sallins, Ballyteague
Group C: Manor Kilbride (Wicklow), Kilcock, Rathangan, Kill
Group D: Kilcullen, Monasterevan, Suncroft, Ellistown.
Semi Final: C v A; D v B.
DOWLING CUP
Group A: Cappagh, Rheban, Kildangan, Ballymore Eustace
Group B: Caragh, Robertstown, Ballykelly,
Group C: Milltown, Grange, Rathcoffey
Semi Final: 1A v-1B; 2A-v-1C.
SENIOR A CUP
Group A: Sarsfields, Moorefield, Naas.
Group B: St Laurences, Round Towers, Celbridge
Semi Final: 1A -v- 2B; 1B-v-2A
