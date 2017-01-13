Aldridge, Keogh and Dowling Cup groups announced

The weekend of February 17-19 sees the start of the pre-season tournaments for the Aldridge, Keogh and Dowling Cups and the following are the varioius groups in each cup competition.

ALDRIDGE CUP

Group A: Eadestown, Athy, Allenwood and St Laurence’s,

Group B: Round Towers, Carbury, Confey and Naas.

Group C: Clane, Johnstownbridge, Maynooth and Celbridge.

Group D: Castledermot, Moorefield, Sarsfields and Leixlip,

Semi Final Draw: C v A; D v B.

KEOGH CUP

Group A: Clogherinkoe, St Kevins, Raheens, Castlemitchell.

Group B: Straffan, Nurney, Sallins, Ballyteague

Group C: Manor Kilbride (Wicklow), Kilcock, Rathangan, Kill

Group D: Kilcullen, Monasterevan, Suncroft, Ellistown.

Semi Final: C v A; D v B.

DOWLING CUP

Group A: Cappagh, Rheban, Kildangan, Ballymore Eustace

Group B: Caragh, Robertstown, Ballykelly,

Group C: Milltown, Grange, Rathcoffey

Semi Final: 1A v-1B; 2A-v-1C.

SENIOR A CUP

Group A​: Sarsfields, Moorefield, Naas.

Group B: St Laurences, Round Towers, Celbridge

Semi Final: 1A -v- 2B; 1B-v-2A