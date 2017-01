Lilies name strong side for Offaly clash

Kildare have named a strong team for their Group 2, Round 3 game in the Bord na Mona O’Byrne Cup, against Offaly, at O’Connor Park, Tullamore, on Sunday, which throws in at 2 pm.

Barring a heavy defeat, Kildare are all but through to the semi final, with Offaly having lost to Longford, mid-week.

1

Mark DonnellanMaynooth

2

Mick O’GradyCelbridge

3

David HylandAthy

4

Ollie LyonsCelbridge

5

Shea RyanSarsfields

6

Eoin DoyleNaas

7

Johnny ByrneAllenwood

8

Tommy MoolickLeixlip

9

Fionn DowlingSuncroft

10

Fergal ConwayCelbridge

11

Conor HartleySarsfields

12

Cathal McNallyJohnstownbridge

13

Neil FlynnMaynooth

14

Niall KellyAthy

15

Ben McCormackSarsfields