RugbyP Leinster League Division 2A
Cill Dara and Newbridge clash in vital league game
Donal Cashman of Newbridge v Roscrea in the division 2A bottom of the league rugby clash at Rosetown last weekend
We’re getting to the business end of the Leinster Rugby Junior Leagues and this weekend sees a vital derby clash between Newbridge and Cill Dara.
Cill Dara recorded a big win last week against Portarlington (44-17) with first half tries from Damien Broughall, Billy O’Shea and Ger Moore setting them on their way to a comprehensive victory.
That win sees Cill Dara take over at the top of the Division 2A table, three points clear of Longford.
Meanwhile, Newbridge, after a very poor start, had shown signs before the Christmas break of getting their act together and last weekend they recorded a fine 31-20 win over Roscrea which sees them just a single point behind sixth place Portarlington.
And tomorrow Saturday (January 10) Newbridge host Cill Dara in Rosetown in a vital game, albeit for different reasons, for both sides.
Saturday’s derby clash kicks-off at 7 pm in Rosetown, and it could be a cracker.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on