Mullins hoping to make it five-in-a-row at Punchestown

Willie Mullins will be hoping to make it five wins on the trot in the Punchestown Grade 2 SkyBet Mowcow Flyer Novice Hurdle at Punchestown this Sunday where six have been delcared to go to posot.

Crack Mome will be the top trainer’s representative and will be attempting to follow the path of Vautour and Douvan in winning this race and going on to win the SkyBet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

Five of the six runners in the race were all victorious on their last outing and Waterford based trainer Margaret Flynn goes in search of the biggest triumph of her career with Dr Mikey who impressed when winning at Cork last time out.

Gigginstown House Stud are double handed in the race with the Henry de Bromhead-trained Calino D’airy and Noel Meade’s Coquine D’aunou putting their Festival credentials on the line.

Local trainer Ted Walsh is represented by impressive Navan debutant winner Any Second Now who carries the colours of JP McManus and the field is completed by Gordon Elliott’s Runfordave.

Saturday’s card begins at 12.25 with thesportinglife.com Beginners Chase which will see Cheltenham Festival winner Mall Dini come up against classy hurdler Bachasson and at 1.35 the prestigious Connollys Red Mills Amateur National for the Conyngham Cup will go to post.

The going at time of declaration was soft on the hurdle and bumper course with the chase currently soft, soft to heavy in places. The forecast is for cold, dry and bright weather.