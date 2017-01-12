22 Question GAA Quiz 1916 to 2016 ... compiled by Lorcan O'Rourke

TEST YOUR GAA KNOWLEDGE

(1) 1916: Which club won the Kildare senior football and hurling titles?

(2) 1916: Which Leinster county won its third All-Ireland senior football

final?

(3) 1926: Name the club that won its third and final Kildare senior football title.

(4) 1926: How many successive Leinster titles did Kildare win following their victory in 1926?

(5) 1936: Which club won the Leinster Leader Cup?

(6) 1936: What is the connection between the Mayo All-Ireland winning team and the present Dáil?

(7) 1946: Which club won its third Kildare senior football title in 1946?

(8) 1946: Name the politician who won his sixth consecutive All-Ireland medal in 1946.

(9) 1956: Name the team that won its only Kildare senior football title in this year.

(10) 1956: Which Galway player won the first of four All-Ireland senior football medals in 1956?

(11) 1966: Name the Kildare man who won an All-Ireland junior hurling medal and later became a TD.

(12) 1966: Which Leinster county won the National football League for the first and only time?

(13) 1976: Which rural club won the Leader Cup and the senior football championship in this year?

(14) 1976: Name the first Dublin captain to lift the Sam Maguire Cup in successive years - the first was in 1976.

(15) 1986: Which club contested (and lost) the Kildare senior football final for the only time in its history?

(16) 1986: What was unusual about the score in the Leinster football final – Meath 0-9 v Dublin 0-7?

(17) 1996: The 1996 Round Towers senior football captain was one of three of his family name to lift a county trophy. Who was he?

(18) 1996: Who captained Meath to win the Sam Maguire Cup?

(19) 2006: Who managed Moorefield to win the Leinster Club title?

(20) 2006: What was a unique fact about the three Ó Sé brothers in Kerry’s All-Ireland victory?

(21) 2016: Which teams played in the last game of Round One of the Kildare championship?

(22) 2016: Name the referee of the drawn All-Ireland final between Dublin and Mayo.

