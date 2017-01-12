Five pairs of tickets for Kildare's opening AFL, home game, to be won
Test your GAA knowledge
22 Question GAA Quiz 1916 to 2016 ... compiled by Lorcan O'Rourke
Five pairs of tickets to be won for Kildare’s opening home Allianz Football League game v Cork, Sunday February 112
TEST YOUR GAA KNOWLEDGE
(1) 1916: Which club won the Kildare senior football and hurling titles?
(2) 1916: Which Leinster county won its third All-Ireland senior football
final?
(3) 1926: Name the club that won its third and final Kildare senior football title.
(4) 1926: How many successive Leinster titles did Kildare win following their victory in 1926?
(5) 1936: Which club won the Leinster Leader Cup?
(6) 1936: What is the connection between the Mayo All-Ireland winning team and the present Dáil?
(7) 1946: Which club won its third Kildare senior football title in 1946?
(8) 1946: Name the politician who won his sixth consecutive All-Ireland medal in 1946.
(9) 1956: Name the team that won its only Kildare senior football title in this year.
(10) 1956: Which Galway player won the first of four All-Ireland senior football medals in 1956?
(11) 1966: Name the Kildare man who won an All-Ireland junior hurling medal and later became a TD.
(12) 1966: Which Leinster county won the National football League for the first and only time?
(13) 1976: Which rural club won the Leader Cup and the senior football championship in this year?
(14) 1976: Name the first Dublin captain to lift the Sam Maguire Cup in successive years - the first was in 1976.
(15) 1986: Which club contested (and lost) the Kildare senior football final for the only time in its history?
(16) 1986: What was unusual about the score in the Leinster football final – Meath 0-9 v Dublin 0-7?
(17) 1996: The 1996 Round Towers senior football captain was one of three of his family name to lift a county trophy. Who was he?
(18) 1996: Who captained Meath to win the Sam Maguire Cup?
(19) 2006: Who managed Moorefield to win the Leinster Club title?
(20) 2006: What was a unique fact about the three Ó Sé brothers in Kerry’s All-Ireland victory?
(21) 2016: Which teams played in the last game of Round One of the Kildare championship?
(22) 2016: Name the referee of the drawn All-Ireland final between Dublin and Mayo.
Top five most correct answers will receive a pair of tickets each for Kildare's opening (home) AFL Division 2 game v Cork, Sunday February 12, St Conleth's Park (courtesy of Kildare GAA Co Board).
Answers to sport@leinsterleader.ie
Closing date Friday January 27.
