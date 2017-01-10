In this week's Leinster Leader Sport
3,000 mile text ‘blew me away’
Frustrated Joe Quaid laments lack of interest.
Decent start as Lilies open with win over Longford.
‘We did a lot of good things, but also a lot of silly things’ Cian O’Neill.
Naas races draw the crowds: two page picture special.
Depleted Kildare give way to IT Carlow in Walsh Cup opener.
22 Question GAA Quiz: Allianz Football League tickets to be won.
Lilies get better of Wexford in McNulty U21
Fix the Fixtures top of the agenda (Tommy Callaghan).
The Oval Office: Dermot O’Mahoney.
Rugby: Newbridge in control as Naas capture Hosie Cup.
Racing: In our dreams, what just might happen in the racing world during 2017 (Robert Catterson).
Volleyball: Wild Cats give way to leaders UCD in the Cup.
Sheehy Motors Skoda/Leinster Leader November and December Sports Awards
