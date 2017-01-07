Comfortable for Lilies in O'Byrne Cup opener

Kildare opened their 2017 season with a fully deserved six point victory over Longford at St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge, today (Saturday) January 7 in Round 1 of the Bord Na Mona O’Byrne Cup.

Although Longford dominated early on and led 0-7 to 0-4 after 28 minutes, a goal from Niall Kelly a minute later changed the entire game with The Lilies taking control, going on to lead at the break 1-7 to 0-7.

Dominating the second half Cian O’Neill’s side was never in trouble throughout going on to win by a comfortable six points, on a final score line of Kildare 1-15 Longford 0-12.

Scorers: Kildare, Niall Kelly 1-0, Fionn Dowling 0-5 (4 frees), Ben McCormack 0-4, Neil Flynn 0-3 (2 frees), Conor Hartley 0-2, Fergal Conway 0-1.

Longford, Seán McCormack 0-5 (3 frees), Robbie Smyth 0-5 (1 free), Paddy Collum 0-1 (45), Gary Rogers 0-1.