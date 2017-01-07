Comfortable for Lilies in O'Byrne Cup opener
Kildare well worth their six point victory
Ben McCormack gets his shot in despite the efforts of Longford's Barry Gilleran
Kildare opened their 2017 season with a fully deserved six point victory over Longford at St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge, today (Saturday) January 7 in Round 1 of the Bord Na Mona O’Byrne Cup.
Although Longford dominated early on and led 0-7 to 0-4 after 28 minutes, a goal from Niall Kelly a minute later changed the entire game with The Lilies taking control, going on to lead at the break 1-7 to 0-7.
Dominating the second half Cian O’Neill’s side was never in trouble throughout going on to win by a comfortable six points, on a final score line of Kildare 1-15 Longford 0-12.
Scorers: Kildare, Niall Kelly 1-0, Fionn Dowling 0-5 (4 frees), Ben McCormack 0-4, Neil Flynn 0-3 (2 frees), Conor Hartley 0-2, Fergal Conway 0-1.
Longford, Seán McCormack 0-5 (3 frees), Robbie Smyth 0-5 (1 free), Paddy Collum 0-1 (45), Gary Rogers 0-1.
