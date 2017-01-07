Bord na Mona O'Byrne Cup, Round 1

Lilies team to take on Longford named

Tommy Callaghan tommy@leinsterleader.ie

Eoin Doyle, lines out at no. 6 for Kildare this afternoon in the Bord na Mona O'Byrne Cup

The Kildare team to take on Longford this afternoon, Saturday January 7, in the opening round of the Bord na Mona O’Byrne Cup, Round 1, is as follows:

Mark Donnellan;  

Peter Kelly, David Hyland, Mick O’Grady;

Shea Ryan, Eoin Doyle, Johnny Byrne;

Tommy Moolick, Fionn Dowling;

Fergal Conway, Conor Hartley, Keith Cribbin;

Neil Flynn, Niall Kelly, Ben McCormack.

Throw-in today at St Conleth’s Park is at 2 pm