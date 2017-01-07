Doran goal sets up Lilies for U21 win

Kildare U21 footballers, under manager Bryan Murphy, opened their 2017 season with a three point win over Wexford in the opening round of the Peter McNulty U21 tournament, played at Wexford’s Centre of Excellence, last night (Friday January 7.

The sides were level at 0-3 apiece at half time with The Lilies running out winners on a final score line of Kildare 1-10 to 1-7, with Sam Doran getting the decisive goal for the winners on 37 minutes.

Kildare scorers, Sam Doran 1-0, Paddy Woodgate 0-3, Ian Meehan 0-2, Eoghan Boyle 0-2, Kelly 0-1, Cian Costigan 0-1, Ruadhan Giollan 0-1.