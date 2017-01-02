Late burst takes Lilies over the line

Kildare senior footballers had their final run prior to the commencement, this Saturday in the O’Byrne Cup, when they travelled to Roscommon today (Monday December 2) to take on the local side.

In a competitive game the visitors led 0-9 to 0-7 at the break and while the home side took the lead with a second half goal, Kildare hit back with an Eoin Doyle goal followed by two points to clinch it on a final score line of Kildare 1-16 Roscommon 1-13.

Kildare scorers: Neil Flynn 0-6 (3 frees), Daniel Flynn 0-6, Eoin Doyle 1-0, Paul Cribbin 0-2, Tommy Moolick 0-1, Johnny Byrne 0-1.

KILDARE

Mark Donnellan; Peter Kelly, David Hyland, Mark Hyland; Shea Ryan, Eoin Doyle, Johnny Byrne; Kevin Feely, Tommy Moolick; Con Kavanagh, Conor Hartley, Paul Cribbin; Neil Flynn, Daniel Flynn, Ben McCormack. Subs: Shane McNamara for Mark Donnellan; Fergal Conway for Tommy Moolick (black card); Keith Cribbin for Con Kavanagh; Cian O'Donoghue for Johnny Byrne; Ollie Lyons for Mark Hyland; Darren Maguire for Peter Kelly; Niall Kelly for Kevin Feely.