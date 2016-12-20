In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

‘Until you get broke up, you think it’s the greatest game in the world.’ Two page interview with top jockey Ruby Walsh.

Lilies shine bright in Aviva Stadium.

Naas CBS advance to semi final of Leinster PP Schools SH championship.

Motorsport: Shane Duggan crowned National Junior Rallycross champion.

O’Byrne Cup opener moved to Saturday.

Rugby: Cill Dara back on top in Division 2A (Dermot O’Mahoney).

The Golf Doctor: The magic move (Gavin Lunny).

Racing: Six reasons to be merry as Christmas festival of racing kicks into top gear (Robert Catterson).

Cycling: Caroline Ryan announces her retirement.

Kildare Ladies U14 panel for 2017