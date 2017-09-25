REVEALED: The top pharmacy in Kildare as voted by readers

We had thousands of votes for this week’s pharmacy readers poll.

Two pharmacies in Kildare ran away with the competition, but one just pipped the other at the end line.

Callagy’s in Kilcock are crowned winners, reeling in 2,912 votes!

In second place, is Ryan’s in Rathangan with 2,738 votes.

And in third place with 757 votes is Faddens in Clane.

Well done to the winners, and thank you to everone for their votes!