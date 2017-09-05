The top hairdresser in Kildare as voted by you revealed!

The response to this week’s hairdresser poll was phenomenal..

Readers voted in their thousands.

SEE ALSO: VOTE VOTE VOTE: Who will be crowned the best hairdressers in Kildare?

72 hairdressers across Kildare were nominated and shortlisted.

AND THE WINNER IS..

Blanc Quigley in Naas with 1431 votes!

In second place with a close 1075 votes is Fushion in Athy.

In third place, is Audrey Mulhall hair with 524 votes.

Well done to the top three and thanks to all our readers for voting!

Keep an eye on our website and social media for our next poll.