This is where you can get the best 99 in Kildare
Poll Results
On May 24, we asked readers during a mini ‘heatwave’ where could we get the best 99 in Kildare.
Hundreds got involved on Facebook, and we narrowed the search down to five spots.
And the poll winner is….
Marrons Petrol Station, Sallins! They won on a vote of 34%.
A close second spot went to Brennan's Maxol Garage, Newbridge on a score of 31%.
The bronze medal went to Swans on the Green, Naas on 23%.
Now you know were to go for a fine cone with all the trimmings: sauce, sprinkles and flake!
