Kildare's best chipper crowned!

The Leinster Leader recently carried out a poll asking readers where they would send Today FM duo Dermot and Dave for Kildare’s best bag of chips.

SEE ALSO: Where is the best chipper in Kildare?

Hundreds got involved in the Facebook discussion, and the top spots were thrown into a Poll.

SEE ALSO: POLL: Cast your vote for Kildare's best chipper

The poll results showed that.. DRUM ROLL PLEASE..

Sorrento in Rathangan scooped the number one spot, winning 37% of the vote!

In second place was Macaris of Kildare Town and in joint third was Capri Grill Naas, and Central Grill, Newbridge.

Your weekend takeaway sorted, can’t bait a good chipper!