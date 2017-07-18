Kildare's Sam Byrne signs new deal with Everton

Kill native Sam Byrne has signed a new deal with Everton FC.

His new contract, which has been announched in the last half hour by the club, will run until the end of June 2018.

Byrne started his football career with NAAS AFC, and moved to Dublin club St Josephs Boys thereafter.

He signed for Manchester United in 2011, but moved quickly onto Everton towards the end of the 2013/2014 season.

Byrne suffered a serious knee injury at a training session in October 2014, but has been back in action since February of this year.