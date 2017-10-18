Kildare rugby star hits out at IRFU coaching decision

Kildare rugby star Jenny Murphy has criticised the IRFU’s decision to cut the Irish women’s rugby coach’s role to a part-time position, advertised for a six month contract.

Former coach Tom Tierney, who was employed full-time, resigned after Ireland’s less than stellar World Cup performance during the summer.

His appointment in 2014 on a three-year deal was the first time that a full-time head coach was appointed to the women’s squad.

Ballymore Eustace woman Murphy tweeted that the IRFU’s call was “a kick in the teeth for the players.

“So much progress made by other nations and we take 5 steps backwards.”

The squad’s preparation in advance of the August world cup series has been criticised by former players and pundits in the wake of Ireland’s poor performances in the group matches.