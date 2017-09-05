Newbridge RFC to host Family Day and Hosie Cup blitz

Newbridge Rugby Club is hosting a Family Day this Saturday, September 9 from 12 Noon in Rosetown, Athgarvan. Everyone is welcome to come along and experience a great day of rugby, with girls and U13 boys fixtures starting at 1pm. It marks the official start of the season, and we will be registering new members across all age groups from Minis to Seniors on the day.

The emphasis will be on family fun early in the day, with bouncing castles and BBQ all day, and in the afternoon with first rounds of the Hosie Cup Blitz getting underway at 3pm.

Teams from Newbridge, Portarlington, Cill Dara and Athy will compete for the honours in this ever popular annual competition. The final round kicks off at 5pm. It promises to be a fabulous day of rugby and family fun in Rosetown.