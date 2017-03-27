Women's World Cup Trophy visits Naas RFC

To celebrate the massive growth in girls and women's rugby in Naas, the Women's World Cup Trophy is coming to Naas Rugby Club this Wednesday (March 29) from 5 to 7 pm. In addition star Ireland centre Jenny Murphy will take some time out of her busy schedule training and playing to run skills sessions for new players on the night. Any girls who want to give rugby a try are welcome to come and train alongside one of the stars of the women's game.

Minis (8-12) can take part in skills and touch rugby sessions from 5.00 to 6.00 and older girls (13-18) from 6.00 to 7.00. No experience needed, all new players very welcome and bring a camera to get a photo with the trophy!