Naas' Jordan Duggan named in Ireland U19 squad

The Ireland squad for this Saturday’s U19 Rugby International against Japan has been named and includes Naas player Jordan Duggan.

Ireland take on Japan in Donnybrook this Saturday afternoon, March 25, kick-off 16.30.

The squad features players from 20 different clubs and schools including the likes of RBAI's Ulster Schools Cup winners James Hume and Michael Lowry and Belvedere's Leinster Schools Cup winners Hugh O'Sullivan and Max Kearney.

Diarmuid Barron and David McCarthy have regularly featured for Garryowen in Division 1a of the Ulster Bank League this season while Aaron Hall (Ballynahinch) and Jordon Duggan (Naas RFC) have performed strongly in Division 1B