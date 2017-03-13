Schools Rugby
Newbridge College crash out of Junior Cup
Daniel Conroy of Newbridge College v St Michaels in the Leinsterr Junior Cup semi final at Donnybrook. Photo: Adrian Melia
Newbridge College took on St Michael’s this afternoon (Monday March 13) in the semi final of the Bank of Ireland Leinster Schools Junior Cup at Donnybrook.
It was a close affair throughout but Michael’s were always holding the upper hand. However St Michael’s took firm control and put daylight between the sides in the final quarter.
Final score: St Michael’s 38 Newbrige College 10.
