Kildare man Jamie Heaslip commits to Leinster Rugby until Japan 2019

Naas rugby star Jamie Heaslip has committed to Leinster Rugby with a two-year contract that will see him play in Ireland until the end of the Rugby World Cup in Japan in 2019.

The 33-year-old has made 228 appearances for Leinster and won 93 Irish caps.

The Kildare man started his rugby career at Naas RFC and Newbridge College. The son of retired Brigadier General Richard Heaslip and his wife Christine hails from the Paddocks in Naas.

Commenting on the new contract, Jamie said: "I’m delighted to be given the opportunity to continue to represent Leinster and Ireland. My aim when I started my professional rugby career was to leave the jersey – either the blue of Leinster or the green of Ireland – in a better place than when I first put it on and this new contract gives me the chance to continue to chase this dream.

“As with each and every professional rugby player we don’t do this alone and so I would like to thank my wife Sheena for supporting me always and all the coaches, fellow rugby players and supporters who have helped me live my boyhood dream – of going to work daily with a rugby ball in my hand.”

Heaslip and wife Sheena married in Dublin last year

Leinster Rugby CEO, Mick Dawson, said: “Jamie has been a crucial part of Leinster and Irish Rugby for the last decade and I am delighted that he has committed his long term future to the club."