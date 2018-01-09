Deaths in Kildare - January 9, 2017

Nora Bolger (née Brady) – Celbridge / Stradone, Cavan

January 7 2018 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Parke House Nursing Home, Kilcock, Nora, beloved wife of the late Michael (Mickser) and cherished mother of John, Micheal and Breda and dear sister of Eugene and the late Paddy, Jimmy, John, Meg and Tommy. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal from Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Ardclough Road, Celbridge to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge on Tuesday evening January 9 arriving at 6pm. Funeral on Wednesday morning January 10 after 11am Mass to Donacomper Cemetery.

Gregory Dowling – St. Patrick's Park, Rathangan

January 5 2018. Predeceased by his mother Kathleen. Deeply regeretted by his father Bill, brother Richard, sister Louise, extended Family & Friends. Removal from his father's home St. Patrick's Park on Tuesday morning January 9 at 9.30 to the Church of Assumption for Mass at 10 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Tina Kenny (née Casey) – Mansfield Grove, Athy / Dublin

January 7 2018. Sadly missed by her husband Dave, daughter Amy, grandchildren Ciara, Leah and Séan, son-in-law Anto, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal on Tuesday morning January 9 to Newlands Cross Crematorium for Service at 1pm.

Madeline McCullagh (née Nee O'Connor) – Yellow Bog, Kilcullen

January 7 2018 at Curragh Lawns Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Stephen. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Derek, Kenneth and Adrian, daughter Carol, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Murphy Bros. Funeral Home, Church Lane, Naas from 5pm on Tuesday January 9 with prayers at 8pm. Removal from there on Wednesday January 10 to Newlands Cross Crematorium arriving for 3pm Service. Family flowers only please. Donations to Irish Cancer Society.

Gerry Millar – Beechmount, Newbridge

January 7 2018 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of St. James's Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, son Jon, brothers and sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge on Tuesday January 9 from 4pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday morning January 10 at 9.30am to arrive at Cill Mhuire, Ballymany for 10am Mass. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society Donations box in the Church.

Ann-Marie Mooney – Ryebridge Green, Kilcock / Naas

January 5 2017, Sadly missed by her loving fiancée Fergal, dad Martin, mam Carmel, sisters Catriona, Leah and Nicole, brother John, Fergal’s parents Pauline and Colman and their children Cormac and Aebhín, extended family and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at her home on Tuesday January 9 from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday January 10 at 10am in The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas followed by burial in Eadestown Cemetery.

Gráinne Morrissey (née Braiden) – Kilcullen/ Athlone, Westmeath / Churchtown, Dublin

January 7 2018, peacefully at Naas Hospital. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Colm and Diarmuid, daughters Niamh, Leah and Aideen, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister Maura, brother Eamon, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Predeceased by by her brothers Seán and Peadar and Sister Sheila. Reposing at her daughter Niamh Traynor's residence, New Abbey, Castlemartin Lodge, Kilcullen, from 5pm Tuesday evening January 9. Rosary at 9pm. Removal from there on Wednesday morning January 10 to The Church of the Sacred Heart and St Brigid, Kilcullen, arriving for 11am Requiem Mass. Funeral afterwards to St Brigid's Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to Kilcullen Lions Club Meals on Wheels. Donation box in church.

Maura Murphy (née Palmer) – Newbridge / Sneem, Kerry

January 7, 2018 – (peacefully) in the special care of the Staff of Raglan Orange, Orwell Nursing Home, Rathgar, and surrounded by her family after a long and happy life with her beloved Eamonn. Sadly missed by her husband Eamonn, daughter Orla, son-in-law Brian, the ‘adorables’ – her grandchildren Alex, Serena and Mark, brothers Willie Palmer, Mixie Palmer and sister Helen Palmer, sisters-in-law Kitty and Angela, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Predeceased by her brother Fr. Patrick Palmer and sisters Philomena Purcell, Barbara Stockwell and Lil Gallagher. Reposing at Rom Massey & Sons Funeral Home, Cranford Centre, Stillorgan Road, D04X446 (opposite UCD flyover) on Tuesday evening, January 9, from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, January 10, at 11am at St. Conleth’s Church, Newbridge, followed by burial at St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge.

Danilo Negri – Firmount West, Clane

January 7 2018, peacefully at Naas Hospital, deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, sons Manuel & André, daughters Michelle & Justine, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane on Tuesday January 9 from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral Service on Wednesday January 10 at 1.30pm in Newlands Cross Crematorium.

Seamus O'Flaherty – Kilmacreddock, Leixlip / Connemara, Galway

January 8 2018, peacefully at the Beacon Hospital, beloved husband of the late Mairín, deeply regretted by his loving family Seán, Pat, Maureen, Breda, Barbara & Sarah, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sister Treasa, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Reposing at his residence on Tuesday January 9 from 4-8pm, with rosary at 7pm. Removal on Wednesaday January 10 at 10.15am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 11am funeral Mass, followed by removal afterwards to repose at the centre beside Lettermore Church, Co. Galway, from 5-7pm. Funeral Mass in Ro'smhíl church on Thursday morning January 11 at 12 noon, followed by burial in Mhaorais Cemetery.

Pat O'Gorman – Carlow / Naas / Kilkenny

January 7 2018 peacefully at The Beacon Hospital; Beloved husband of the late Sarah Russell and devoted father of Ronan and Aideen; Deeply regretted by his loving mother Mary, brothers, sisters and extended family; He will be missed by his colleagues in Nass Credit Union and supportive friends. Reposing at The George Mullin’s Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas from 4pm to 7pm on Wednesday evening January 10. Removal from there on Thursday morning January 11 at 10.30am to Ballykane Church, Naas, arriving for 11am requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Foulkstown Cemetery, Kilkenny. Family flowers only, please.

Chris O'Grady – Colerane Brook, Ballyfair, The Curragh / Cork

January 7 2018 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the staff and nurses of Beaumont Hospital and his GP - Dr. De Vitte Family Practice, Kilcullen. Sadly missed by his loving wife Amanda, sons Graham, Aaron and Craig, brothers and sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, mother-in-law, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Anderson & Leahy’s Funeral Home, Newbridge on Tuesday January 9 from 6pm until 8pmand on Wednesday January 10 from 11am with Removal at 12.30pm to arrive at St. Brigid's Cathedral, Kildare Town for Funeral Service at 1pm. Burial afterwards in St. Brigid's Cemetery, Kilcullen.

Ellen Roux – Churchview Lawns, Prosperous

January 6 2018, suddenly at Naas Hospital. Loving wife of the late David Edwin, deeply regretted by her loving children Derick, Edwin, Rudy and Tannith, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother, sisters, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Prosperous on Wednesday January 10 from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral Service on Thursday morning January 11 in Reilly's Funeral Home, Prosperous at 12 noon, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Friends of Naas Hospital.