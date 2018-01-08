Deaths in Kildare - January 8, 2018

Tina Kenny (née Casey) – Mansfield Grove, Athy / Dublin

Passed away peacefully on January 7 2018. Sadly missed by her husband Dave, daughter Amy, grandchildren Ciara, Leah and Séan, son-in-law Anto, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Chapel Hill, Athy today Monday January 8 from 5pm – 7pm. Removal on Tuesday morning January 9 to Newlands Cross Crematorium for Service at 1pm. No Flowers Please

Edward (Ned) Dwyer – Celbridge / Slane, Meath

January 7, 2018 (peacefully) surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Mary (May), dear father of David, Celine, Mary and Eamonn and a devoted grandfather of Rachel, Matthew, Ruth, Elliott and Alison. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, daughters-in-law Mary and Mairead, brother Mick, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. R.I.P. Reposing at his son David’s home on Monday evening January 8 from 5pm to 8pm. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge on Tuesday morning, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery, Celbridge. Family flowers only, please.

Ross Alan Mahon – Mullacash, Naas

January 6 2018, following a short illness in Beaumont Hospital. Adored son of Alan and Anne-Marie, cherished brother of Robert, Simon and Rebecca. Sadly missed by his parents, brothers, sister, sister-in-law Sarah, nephew and godson Hugo, Rebecca’s partner Darren, grandmother Evelyn Reidy, extended family and many friends, and colleagues in Google. Requiem Mass in St. Peter’s Church, Two Mile House, Naas, on Wednesday January 10 at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House Private.

Pat O'Neill – Knocknacree, Castledermot

January 7 2018 peacefully at Naas Hospital; Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen, daughters Caroline and Lorraine, sons Patrick and Ray, daughters-in-law Sinead and Louise, sons-in-law Patrick and Killian, sisters Bridie, Betty, Sheila and Fran, brothers-in-law, grandchildren Chloe, Sarah, Ryan, Ruby, Lucy, Jack and Lexie, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. Reposing at his residence from 12 noon on Monday January 8 until 9pm. that night. House private thereafter please. Removal on Tuesday morning January 9 to The Church of The Assumption, Castledermot arriving for 10.30am requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Coltstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Irish Cancer Society. Donation box in church.

Joseph (Joe) Smith – Dublin 8, Dublin / Monasterevin

January 5 2018. (suddenly), Joseph (Joe), beloved husband of the late Maura, cherished father of John, loving grandfather of Eimear and dear brother of Pat. Deeply regretted by his loving sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. R.I.P. Reposing in Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Clonsilla on Tuesday evening January 9 from 6pm to 8pm. Removal to St. Teresa’s Church, Clarendon Street on Wednesday morning January 10 arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in St. Mary’s Churchyard, Clonsilla. Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation.