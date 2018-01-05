Deaths in Kildare - January 5, 2018

Brian Frank Fay – Kingsgrove, Athy

Passed away peacefully on January 3, 2018. Beloved father of Carol and Martin, grandfather to Matthew and his wife Jenny, Michael and his wife Lydia, Joanna, Robert, and James, great grandfather to Eva, Russell and Ellis, Carol’s partner Steve, daughter in law Christine, nephew Paul and wife Karen, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral arrangements later.

Christina McMackin (née Broe) – Naas

January 3, 2018, (peacefully), in the wonderful care of the staff of Craddock House Nursing Home, Christina, beloved wife of the late Thomas and dear mother of Tommy, John, Robert, Mary (O’Connor), Ruth (Hurley), Carmel and the late Deirdre; Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, sons-in-law Niall and Michael, daughters-in-law Mary and Barbara, beloved grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Craddock House Nursing Home on Friday (January 5) from 6pm to 8pm. Removal on Saturday (January 6) to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Eadestown arriving for 11.30am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Eadestown Cemetery.

Gerardine (Gerry) Redmond Fitzpatrick – Ard na Grass, The Moate, Athy

January 4 2018, Deeply regretted by her daughter Pamela, son Billy, partner Pat, sister Mary, brothers Denis and George, son-in-law Peter, daughter-in-law Louise, granddaughter Clodagh, grandsons Billy Og and Peter Jnr., nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy from 6pm on Sunday evening (January 7) with Rosary at 8pm. Removal at 10.15am on Monday morning (January 8) to arrive at St. Ita's Church, Kilmeade for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.