Deaths in Kildare - January 4, 2018

Larry Bateson – Carna, Suncroft

January 2, 2018. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Eileen, his loving family and a large circle of friends. Reposing at his home on Friday January 5 from 12 o'clock with Rosary there at 8pm. Removal on Saturday January 6 at 11.30am to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Suncroft, for Mass at 12 noon followed by family only service at Newlands Cross Crematorium. No flowers please. Donations if desired to the Peter Mc Verry Trust.

Patrick (Pat) Hayes – Kilcrow, Athy

January 1 2018. Removal from Rigney's Funeral Home on Thursday evening January 4 at 5.30pm to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for 6pm. Requiem Mass at 11am on Friday morning January 5 followed by burial in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Josie Ann Munnelly (née Woulfe) – Late of Lourdesville, Kildare Town / Athea, Limerick

January 2 2018. Beloved wife of Thomas and mother of Mary, Frank, Bridget, Michael and Dónal. Sadly missed by daughters-in-law and son-in-law and adored by grandchildren. Reposing at her home on Thursday January 4 from 12 noon with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday morning January 5 at 11.45am to arrive at the Carmelite Church, Kildare Town for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare. House private on Friday morning. Family flowers only please.

Rita O'Toole – Dublin / Leixlip

January 2 2018, (peacefully) at St. James' Hospital Dublin, following a short illness, surrounded by her loving family, Rita, much loved sister of Mary, Roisin, Ann, and the late Eileen, brothers Brendan, Liam, Martin, Donal, Pat, Shea, and the late Gerry, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Reposing at her residence Thursday January 4 from 6 to 8pm, removal Friday January 5 to Our Lady's Nativity, Lexlip, arriving 10.50am for 11am Funeral Mass, cremation afterwards in Newlands Cross Crematorium. All enquiries to Lannon's Funeral Directors 01-8491277.