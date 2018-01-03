Deaths in Kildare - January 3, 2018

Patrick (Pat) Hayes – Kilcrow, Athy

January 1, 2017. Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy from 7pm (Wednesday January 3) with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday evening (January 4) at 5.30pm to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for 6pm. Requiem Mass at 11am on Friday morning followed by burial in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Joan Byrne (née Cruise) – Wheatfield, Ardclough / Sallins

January 2 2018, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Hazel Hall Nursing Home, Clane. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Tony, sons Marcus & Brendan, daughters in law Deirdre & Fiona, grandchildren, sister Patricia, brother Noel, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane on Wednesday (January 3) from 5-8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Thursday (January 4) at 6.30pm to arrive at Ardclough Church at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday (January 5) at 11am, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to MS Society of Ireland. House strictly private please.

James (Jem) Byrne – Palmerstown, Dublin / Leixlip

January 1 2018 (peacefully) James (Jem), beloved husband of the late Mary (Ellie) and dear father of Catherine, Martina, Paul, Linda and Declan and a devoted grandfather to Emily, David, Charlie, Libby, Ryan and James. Sadly missed by his loving family, son-in-law Joe, brother Denny and Anthony, sister Colette, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home on (Wednesday January 3) evening from 6pm to 8pm. Removal to St. Matthew’s Church, Ballyfermot on Thursday morning (January 4) arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by burial in Confey Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to Our Ladys Hospice, Harold’s Cross.

Daniel (Danno) Carton – Straffan

January 2 2018 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Teach Le Chéile, St. Vincent’s Hospital, Athy. Beloved husband of Mona and dear father of Tony, Lorna and David. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, grandchildren Eoghan, Ciarán, Niamh, Patrick, Muireann, Alanna, Ruairí and Diníon, son-in-law Noel, daughters-in-law Helen and Patricia, brothers-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Ardclough Road, Celbridge on Wednesday evening (January 3) from 5pm with removal to St. Anne’s Church, Ardclough arriving at 7pm. Funeral on Thursday morning (January 4) after 11am Mass to Straffan Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Elizabeth (Jenny) Conway (née Mooney) – Ballitore Hill, Ballitore

January 1st 2018. Beloved wife of the late Michael. Peacefully at her residence in her 91st year. Deeply regretted by her loving son Michael, daughters Marcella, Elizabeth and Mary, son-in-law Charlie, daughter-in-law Mary, sister Cella, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at her residence. Removal tomorrow morning (Wednesday, January 3) to SS Mary and Lawrence Church, Crookstown arriving for 11.00am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Kathleen (Kay) Davey – “Shalom”, 11. Ashgrove Avenue, Naas / Cappoquin, Waterford / Clonmel

January 1 2018, in the tender and loving care of the matron and staff at Larchfield Park Nursing Home, peacefully, Kathleen (Kay). Loving daughter of the late Martin and Stella (nee Walsh), sister of the late Roger. Deeply regretted by her loving sister Dolores Brophy, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Lying in repose at her home “Shalom”, 11. Ashgrove Avenue, Naas on Wednesday (January 3) from 3.00pm to 6.00pm followed by removal to the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas. Arriving at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning (January 4) at 10.00am. Followed by Burial to St. Declan’s Cemetery, Cappoquin, Co, Waterford, arriving at 3.00pm.

Cyril Ferris – Lakelands, Naas

January 2, 2017. Beloved husband of the late Mary Carmel. Sadly missed by his loving sons James and Simon, daughter-in-law Karen, grandchildren Conor and Niamh, extended family and friends. Reposing at The George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Wednesday (January 3) from 5pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning (January 4) at 11.30am to arrive at The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by a removal to The Church of The Sacred Heart, Carndonagh, Co. Donegal. Funeral Mass there on Friday morning (January 5) at 11am with burial afterwards in Carndonagh Cemetery.

Molly (Mary) Kenny (née Feeney) – Leixlip

January 2 2018 (peacefully) at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Beloved wife of the late Jimmy and cherished mother of John, Niall and the late Fiona. Sadly missed by her loving sons, sister Ann, brothers Noel and Michael, grandchildren Steven and Adam, daughters-in-law Phyllis and Tara, brother-in-law Larry, sisters-in-law Margie and Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Chapel Hill, Lucan on Thursday evening (January 4) from 4pm with Removal to the Church of St. Charles Borromeo, Confey, Leixlip arriving for 6pm. Funeral on Friday morning (January 5) after 11am Mass to Confey Cemetery.

Ronan McWey – Ulster Lodge, French Furze Road, Kildare Town

December 31 2017, Dear son of the late Margaret. Deeply regretted by his loving father James, brothers Edward, Daragh and Julian, sister Lesley, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, uncles,aunts, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Mc Wey's Funeral Home, Abbey View, Kildare Town, on Wednesday January 3 from 4pm with Rosary there at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning (January 4) at 10.45am to arrive at St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare.

Mick McEvoy – Cedar Lawns, Edenderry, Offaly / Broadford / Emo, Laois

January 1, 2017. Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving wife and family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Pauline, sadly missed by his family Kevin, Emily, Sean and Dominic and their late mother Mary, step children Liam, Rosaleen, Geraldine, Brendan and Pauline, sisters Bridie and Helen, brother Billy, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry on Wednesday (January 3) from 4pm with Removal to St. Mary's Church, Edenderry at 6pm, arriving at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12.00, followed by burial in Broadford Cemetery.

Philip Moody – Ballymakealy Lawns, Celbridge

December 31, 2017. Peacefully at Connolly Hospital, deeply regretted by his loving wife Ann, sons Jonathan and David, mother Nellie, grandson Tadgh, brother Eddie, sister Liz, mother in law, sisters in law, brother in law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Reposing at his sister's home (Liz Lynam Oak House, Reeves, Ardlough) on Wednesday (January 3) from 5pm with Rosary at 7.30pm. House Private at all other times please. Removal on Thursday (January 4) to St. Patrick's Church, Celbridge arriving for Funeral Mass at 1.30pm. Interment afterwards in Donacomper Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Michael Moylan – Station Road, Newbridge

December 29 2017 (peacefully). Sadly missed by his loving wife Pat, his daughters and son, brother Bobby, sisters Stella and Patricia (Bubbles), sister-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home on Wednesday (January 3) from 5pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning (January 4) at 10.30am to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church for Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only please.

Eileen Mulvihill (née McCann) – Blackrath, The Curragh / Kilcullen

January 2 2018 (peacefully) in he wonderful care of the nurses and staff of Craddock House Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband John. Sadly missed by her loving daughters and son Mary. John, Lorna, Joan and Hilary, sons-in-law, nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, extended family, relatives and friends. Funeral to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, the Curragh on Wednesday evening (January 3) at 7pm with Funeral Mass on Thursday morning (January 4) at 12 o'clock followed by burial afterwards in St. Brigid's Cemetery, KiIlcullen.

John (Frank) O'Riordan – Newbridge / Farranfore

December 31 2017 (suddenly) at Naas Hospital. Brother of the late Cornelius. Sadly missed by his partner Liz O'Neill, daughter Valerie, son Maurice and their mother Pauline, his 7 grandchildren and 1 great- grandson, sisters Marie O'Brien and Liz Scott, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Henry Street, Newbridge on Wednesday (January 3) from 3pm with Removal at 6.30pm to arrive at the Dominican College Church for Mass at 7pm. Funeral prayers on Thursday morning (January 4) at 9am in the Dominican College Church followed by Mass in St. Therese & Colmcille's Church, Currans, Farranfore, Co. Kerry at 2.30pm. Burial afterwards in Ardcrone New Cemetery, Currans.

Banfield (Bannie) Smyth (née Deacon) – Celbridge

January 1 2018 (peacefully, in her 101st year). Beloved wife of the late Robert and loving mother of Ruth and Audrey, devoted grandmother to Louise and great-grandmother to Charlotte and Isabel. Sadly missed by her loving family, son-in-law David, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Glenashling Nursing Home, Celbridge on (Wednesday January 3) evening from 7pm to 9pm. Removal to Christ Church, Celbridge on (Thursday January 4) arriving for Service at 12.00 noon followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery.