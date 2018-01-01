Deaths in Kildare - January 1, 2018

Daniel Sullivan - Mullingar/Ballygar, Galway/Kildare

Sullivan, Daniel, (Retired Garda Sgt.), Mullingar, Co. Westmeath and late of Ballygar, Co. Galway on December 31, peacefully at T.LC. Nursing Home, Maynooth. Deeply regretted by his loving children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Cornelius Bartley Snr. - Rathcurragh, Green Road, Newbridge

Formerly of Gortnahoe, Co Tipperary. Sadly missed by his loving wife Maureen, daughter Mary, sons Michael, Cornelius, Joseph, Shane and Patrick, grandchildren Aoife, Brian, Eimear, Niamh, Sinead, Eoin, Sarah, Ann and Catherine, daughters-in-law Margaret, Eileen and Valerie, sisters Kitty and Nellie, brothers in law Sean and Joe, sister in law Theresa, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his family home from 4pm on Tuesday with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to arrive at St Brigid's Church, the Curragh camp for requiem Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. House private on Wednesday morning please. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to St. Brigid's Hospice, Moore Abbey. Donations box in church.

Gráinne Cahill - Curragh Camp

Cahill, Gráinne (formerly of the Curragh Camp) - December 28 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the staff and nurses of Craddock House Nursing Home. Sadly missed by her loving sisters Martina and Jenny, brothers Dermot, David and Michael, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Craddock House Nursing Home on Tuesday from 5 o'clock with prayers at 7 o'clock. Removal on Wednesday morning at 11.30am to arrive at St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge for burial at 12 o'clock.

James (Jimmy) Connell - Lower St. Joseph's Terrace, Athy

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy, from 7pm on Tuesday evening with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of Naas Hospital.

Thomas (Tom) Doyle - Pairc Mhuire, Newbridge/Kill

Doyle Thomas (Tom), (Pairc Mhuire, Newbridge and formerly of Kill) - December 30 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the staff of Naas Hospital. Sadly missed by his nieces, cousins, his good friend and carer Ger and partner Fionnula, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Anderson and Leahy's Funeral Home on Monday (January 1) from 5 o'clock with prayers at 7.30 o'clock. Removal on Tuesday at 12.30 o'clock to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church for Mass at 1 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas.

Michael Harris - Caragh, Kildare

Harris, Michael, Caragh, Co. Kildare, December 31, peacefully at the Beacon Clinic. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Annie and Kitty, brother-in-law John, sister in law Margaret, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at his nephew John's residence in Caragh on Monday from 5pm. Removal on Tuesday at 6 o'clock to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and St. Joseph, Caragh at 6.30 o'clock. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11 o'clock, followed by burial in Caragh Cemetery.

Philomena Kindregan (née Gannon) - Assumpta Villas, Kildare Town

Formerly Athenry, Co.Galway. Very peacefully at her daughter’s home, Newtown, Rathangan (in her 94th year). Predeceased by her husband Joe, her sons, Raymond (in infancy), Albert and Michael. Deeply regretted by her sons Joseph, John and Stephen, daughters Rose and Noreen, daughters in law Patricia, Carmel and Brenda, sons in law Eugene and Edward, her grandchildren and great grandchildren, her sister Rita, nieces, nephews many relatives and wonderful friends and neighbours. Reposing at her daughter Rose Price’s house at Newtown, Rathangan, Co. Kildare on Monday, January 1,3pm to 8pm with prayers at 8pm and at McWey’s Funeral Home, Abbeyview Kildare on Tuesday, January 2, 10am to 12:30pm. Removal thereafter to St. Brigid’s Parish Church, Kildare for Requiem Mass at 1pm, burial in St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Kildare. Family flowers only, In lieu of flowers, the family request that in Philomena’s memory you might visit a neighbour or friend living alone at this festive time of year.

Alice Lawler (née Carroll) - 1194 Kilberry, Athy

Reposing at her residence from 2pm tomorrow (Monday) with Rosary at 8pm. Removal by Rigney's Funeral Director's at 10.30am Tuesday morning to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilberry Cemetery.

Hugh Finnegan - Rochestown Avenue, Dun Laoghaire/Suncroft

Hugh Finnegan, Rochestown Avenue, Dun Laoghaire and late of Chapel Farm Suncroft, Co. Kildare. Passed away peacefully at St Vincent's Hospital, Dublin. Deeply regretted by his daughter Laura, brothers Benno and Hillary, sister Agnes, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his sister's Cecelia, Nuala and brother Damien. Reposing at Doyle's Funeral Home, Ballymount, Colbinstown, Co. Kildare on Monday from 4pm until 8pm with prayers at 7pm. Reposing on Tuesday from 4pm with removal at 6:15pm to St Brigid's Church, Suncroft, for 7pm Reception Prayers. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am, with burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Suncroft. Family flowers only please, Donations if desired to Royal Hospital, Donnybrook. Donations box in church.

Muriel Hunter (née Fenton) - Ballymore Eustace/Wicklow

Peacefully, at Craddock House Nursing Home, Naas, in her 99th year, beloved wife of the late Osmond, loving mother of Olivia (Hatton), much loved grandmother of Sara, Gavin and Johanna, and proud great-grandmother to Freddie, Flynn and Freya. Sadly missed by her loving daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law John, grandson-in-law Kevin, family and friends. Reposing at her home on Sunday from 1pm to 9pm. Funeral arriving to St. John's Church, Ballymore Eustace, on Monday for Funeral Service at 2pm, with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Ballymore Eustace Senior Citizen's Fund and Ash Animal Rescue.

Michael Moylan - Station Road, Newbridge

Moylan Michael (Station Road, Newbridge) - December 29 (peacefully). Sadly missed by his loving wife Pat, his daughters and son, brother Bobby, sisters Stella and Patricia (Bubbles), sister-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

