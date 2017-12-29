Deaths in Kildare - December 29, 2017

James (Jimmy) Brophy – Old Kilcullen and formally Conroy park, Kilcullen

December 28 2017, peacefully, in the loving and excellent care of the doctors, nurses and staff at Naas General Hospital after a long illness. Sadly missed by his Loving sons James, John and Mark, daughters Marian, Ben, Maureen, Caroline, Sinead, Christine and Annmarie, sister Mary, sons-in-law and daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at his daughter Marian's residence, Conroy Park, Kilcullen, from 6pm Friday (December 29) with prayers at 8pm. Removal from there on Saturday morning (December 30) at 10.30am to The Church Of The Sacred Heart and St Brigid, Kilcullen, arriving for 11.00am funeral Mass. Funeral afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Friends of Naas Hospital. Donation box in church.

Mary (Maisie) Killalea (née Birmingham) – Timahoe, Donadea

December 28 2017, peacefully at Maynooth Community Care Unit, beloved wife of the late Peter & loving mother of the late Paddy, deeply regretted by her loving daughters Peg & Mary, son-in-law Peter, daughter-in-law Eileen, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Biddy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Prosperous on Friday (December 29) from 4pm, with rosary at 7pm. Removal on Saturday (December 30) at 9.30am to arrive at Christ the King Church, Cooleragh for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in St. Benignus' Cemetery, Staplestown.

Margaret Murray (née McLoughlin) – Oldtown Mill, Celbridge

December 27 2017, peacefully at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, beloved wife of the late Michael, deeply regretted by her loving daughters Bernadette, Barbara & Ursula, sons Michael & Mark, daughters in law Fidelma & Jackie, sons-in-law Austin, Andrew & Paul, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Reposing at her residence on Friday (December 29) from 4pm to 7pm. Removal on Saturday (December 30) at 9.30am to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Celbridge for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery.

Margaret (Peggy) Treacy (formerly Horan) (née Bastic)

December 26 2017, at Mowlan Nursing Home Moate. Deeply regretted by her loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grand-nephews, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews,great-great-grandnieces and great-great-grandnephews, relatives and friends. Removal on Friday morning (December 29) to The Carmelite Church Moate arriving at 10.50am for Funeral Prayers. Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilcurley Cemetery, Tubber.

Patrick Walsh – O'Higgin's Terrace, The Curragh

December 25 2017. Sadly missed by his brothers Jimmy and Willie, sister Brigid, brother-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge on Friday (December 29) from 5pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning (December 30) at 9.15am to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, The Curragh for 10am Mass. Funeral afterwards to Dunlavin Cemetery.