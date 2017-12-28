Deaths in Kildare - December 28, 2017

Noel Conway – Castletown, Leixlip

December 27, 2017. Late of E.S.B. North Wall. Peacefully, in the loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. Beloved brother of the late Eamonn and Terry; sadly missed by his loving wife Colette, son Lance, daughters Beth and Karol, son-in-law, Mark, grandchildren Rían and Aran, brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his home from 4pm. on Friday (December 29). Removal on Saturday afternoon (December 30) to Newlands Cross Crematorium for a Celebration of his life at 2pm. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired to, St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. Donation box at Crematorium Temple.

Fidelma (Del) Kane (née Blanchfield) – Woodstock Street, Athy

Passed away suddenly on December 26 2017. Beloved wife of the late Danny and much loved mother of Gavin, Brid, Deirdre, Marie, Barry, Ronan, Emlyn and Daniel. Sadly missed by her children , her grandson Aaron, sons-in-law Colm and Olu, her sisters Cathleen, Maureen, Brigdin, Attracta, Eithne, Eimer, Fiona and the late Reiltin, her brothers Tiernan, Fergal, Conleth, Felim and the late Seamus and Aidan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy from 7pm on Thursday evening (December 28) with Rosary at 8pm. Removal at 5.30pm on Friday evening (December 29), arriving at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for 6pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday morning (December 30) at 11am followed by burial in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.