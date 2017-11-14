Deaths in Kildare - November 14, 2017

Mary Foran (née Coady) – Naas, Kildare

November 13 2017, (peacefully), surrounded by her loving family, at home, Mary, beloved wife of Jim and dear mother of James, Sandra, Amanda, Melissa, Patrick and Niamh; Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, mother-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at her home on Tuesday (November 14) from 4.00pm to 9.00pm, with prayers at 8.00pm. Removal on Wednesday (November 15) to the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas arriving for 10.00am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to St. Corban’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Brigid’s Hospice or The Irish Cancer Society.

Eileen Murphy (née Cronin) – Celbridge / Gneeveguilla, Kerry

November 11 2017 (suddenly). Beloved wife of the late Timothy John and dear mother of Karina, Timothy and Jonathan and sister of the late Tim. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughter, sisters Margaret, Noreen and Sheila, brothers Noel, Neilus, Marcus and John, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Removal on Wednesday morning (November 15) to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery, Celbridge.

Edel Slicker (née Delaney) – Upton Lodge, Blakestown, Newbridge

November 12 2017, In the tender care of the staff of Richmond ICU, at Beaumont Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving husband Gavin, daughter Gwen, son Joe, parents Frank and Ursula, sister Yvonne, brother Frank (Jnr.) mother-in-law Josie, sisters-in-law Hilery and Ali, brother-in-law Paul, nephews, niece, aunts, uncles, extended family neighbours and a wide circle of friends and work colleagues. Reposing at her family home from 4pm on Wednesday (November 15) with prayers at 8 o’clock. Removal on Thursday morning (November 16) to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Requiem Mass at 11am. Cremation afterwards at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross at 2 o’clock. House private on Thursday morning please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Richmond ICU at Beaumont Hospital. Donations box in church.

Victoria Ulyett (née Bates) – Mountarmstrong, Donadea

November 11 2017, Deeply regretted by her loving husband Philip, mother-in-law Rose, father-in-law Harry, sister-in-law Alison, Uncles, Aunts, cousins, relatives and friends. Reposing at her residence on Thursday (November 16) from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Friday (November 17) at 12 noon to arrive at Newlands Cross Crematorium for 1pm Funeral Service. Family flowers only pelase. Donations, if desired, to Kildare Animal Foundation.