Deaths in Kildare - November 13, 2017

Col. Leo Dawson – Newbridge / Kilrush, Clare

November 11 2017 (peacefully) at Naas Hospital. Beloved husband of Frances. Sadly missed by his loving wife, children Áine, Jim and Michael, brother Seamus, sisters Assumpta, Patricia, Enda, Sr. Clare C.P., grandchildren Maebh, Ciara, Jim, Leo, Ben and Amy, daughters-in-law Mary and Avril, son-in-law Finn, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge on Monday (November 13) from 3 o'clock with removal at 6 o'clock to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for 6.30 o'clock. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning (November 14) at 11 o'clock with burial afterwards in St Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. House private please. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Vincent de Paul, Newbridge. Donations box in the church.

Ruth (Robin) Justin (née Evans) – Clogheen, Monasterevin

November 12 2017, Late of Clogheen, Monasterevin and Beechpark Nursing Home, Kildare. Peacefully at Naas Hospital. Wife of the late John (Jackie). Sadly missed by her loving nieces, nephews, extended family and large circle of friends. Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest, Portarlington on Monday (November 13) from 6:30pm until 9pm. Removal on Tuesday (November 14) at 2pm arriving Lea Church of Ireland, Portarlington for Service at 2:30pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Mary Maher (née Coonan) – Shellumsrath, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny / Naas

November 12 2017, (peacefully in the loving care of the staff of St. Brigid's Ward,St. Columba's Hospital, Thomastown). Beloved wife of the late Jim and much loved mother of John, George and James. She will be sadly missed by her sons, daughters-in-law Denise, Ruth and Caroline, grandchildren, sister-in-law Jenny (Walsh), nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home from 5p.m. on Tuesday (November 14) with Funeral Prayers at 6.30p.m. followed by removal to St. Mary's Cathedral. Funeral on Wednesday (November 15) after 11a.m. Requiem Mass to Foulkstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Alzheimer's Society.