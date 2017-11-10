Deaths in Kildare - November 10, 2017

Patrick ( Bud ) Higgins – Ballysax Great, Curragh

November 8 2017, Late of Blackmiller Hill, Kildare Town..Sadly missed by his wife Lily, daughters Ann, Mag, Ellen, Rita and Jane,son Paddy, sister Eilis, brother Henry, sons-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home on Friday November 10 from 4 o'clock with Rosary at 8 o'clock. Removal on Saturday November 11 at 10.15 o'clock, to St. Brigid's Church, Curragh Camp arriving for 11 o'clock Mass. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Suncroft.

James Smith – Cluain Dara, Kildangan

November 7 2017, Beloved husband of Pamela and much loved father of Ericka and Suzanne. Deeply regretted by his loving family, stepson Keith, father, mother, mother-in-law, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Funeral service in Newlands Cross Crematorium on Friday (November 10) at 12:00 noon. Cremation to take place afterwards. No Flowers Please