Deaths in Kildare - November 9, 2017

Kathleen Lawler (née McCarthy) – Castleroe, Maganey

November 7 2017, Peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her loving husband John, daughter Edel, sons Murt and David, grandchildren Emma and Sean, brothers and sisters, extended family and a large circle of friends. Reposing at her residence from 10am on Thursday morning (November 9) with Removal from there on Friday morning (November 10) at 11:30am to The Church of St. Laurence O'Toole, Levitstown arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society. Donation Box in Church. HOUSE PRIVATE ON FRIDAY MORNING PLEASE.

Anne (Nan) O'Brien (née Moore) – Donore Cottages, Caragh / Robertstown

November 8 2017, in her 96th year, peacefully at Naas Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Loving wife of the late Michael, mother of the late Liam and Michael Jnr, deeply regretted by her loving children Paddy, Mary, Denis and Bernadette, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and large circle of friends. Reposing at her residence on Friday (November 10) from 12 noon to 9pm with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning (November 11) at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and St. Joseph, Caragh for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Caragh Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Friends of Naas Hospital.

James Smith – Cluain Dara, Kildangan

November 7 2017, Beloved husband of Pamela and much loved father of Ericka and Suzanne. Deeply regretted by his loving family, stepson Keith, father, mother, mother-in-law, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Funeral Arrangements Later.

Breid Taylor (née Ferris) – Skerries, Dublin / Ballyboughal, Dublin / Sallins

November 7 2017, suddenly at her residence, deeply regretted by her loving children Aisling, Frankie and Carreen, sons in law Tony and Graham, brothers Morgan and Paul, sisters in law, grandchildren Saoirse, Sinéad and Jessica, by Frank, Olive, Vourneen & Alex, her partner David, Frankie's partner Pilar and her children Claudia & Ines, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Reposing at her daughter Careen's residence in Forenaughts, Naas, Co. Kildare on Thursday (November 9) from 3pm to 8pm. Removal on Friday (November 10) at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of the Guardian Angel's, Sallins for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Jack & Jill Foundation.

Patricia Walsh – Pairc Mhuire, Newbridge / Robertstown

November 7 2017 (peacefully) at Naas Hospital. Sadly missed by her loving fiancé Frank, son John, daughter-in-law Sandra, grandchildren, sisters Bernadette, Gail, June and Theresa, brothers Christopher, Thomas and Patrick, sister-in-law Eileen & children, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends and her pet dog Penny. Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge on Thursday (November 9) from 3 o'clock with prayers that evening at 7.30 o'clock. Removal on Friday morning (November 10) at 10.15 o'clock to arrive at the Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Allen for Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.