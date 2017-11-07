Deaths in Kildare - November 7, 2017

Audra (Auds) McGuinness (née O'Connor) – Coney Green, Coney Borough, Athy / Blackrock, Dublin

November 4 2017 (suddenly) at St. Vincent’s University Hospital. Audra (Auds); dearly beloved daughter of Lill and the late John, much loved mother of Dean, James, Simone, Eoin, Ciaran and Robert, and loving partner to Ned. Sadly missed by her loving mother, sons, daughter, son-in-law Nicholas, grandchildren Haylee, Caolan and Harvey, her partner, brothers Anthony and John, sisters Angela, Noeline, Christina, Therese, Frances, Patricia and Tracy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Patrick O’Donovan and Son Funeral Home, Sallynoggin (opp. Sallynoggin Church) on Tuesday from 10am with a gathering of family and friends for 8pm prayer service (all welcome). Removal on Wednesday morning (November 8) to the Church of the Guardian Angels, Newtownpark Avenue arriving at 9.50am. Funeral immediately after 10am Requiem Mass to Deans Grange Cemetery. House Private. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society. Donation box beside the Condolence Book at the rear of church.

Mary Watson (née Tracey) – Park View, Clane / Maynooth

November 6 2017, peacefully at Our Lady's Hospice, Harolds Cross, beloved wife of the late Vincent, deeply regretted by her loving sons Vincent, Michael, Tom and Frank, daughter-in-law Helen, grandchildren, brothers Kevin and Sean, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Reillys Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane on Tuesday (November 7) from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday (November 8) at 10.00am to arrive at Clane Parish Church for 10.30am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery, Maynooth. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Our Lady's Hospice, Harolds Cross.