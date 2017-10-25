Deaths in Kildare - October 25, 2017

Colonel Henry (Harry) Crowley – Little Connell, Newbridge

23rd October 2017 (in his 96th year) peacefully with his loving family by his side. Predeceased by his wife Carmel (Charmie), brother Lt. Col Seamus and sisters Ann and Mary (Fahey). Devoted and loving father to Henry, Paul and Ruth. Harry will be sadly missed by his sons and daughter, sister Kathleen (Foley), daughters-in-law Anne and Helen and son-in-law Declan, his adored grandchildren Shane, Harry, Leanna, Emer, Doireann, Oscar, Adam and Laura, his nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, neighbours, former colleagues and many friends. Reposing at his residence on Wednesday (October 25) from 2 o'clock with Removal at 6 o'clock to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge at 6.30 o'clock. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning (October 26) at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. Donations box in the Church.

Declan Lee – Newtown, Rathangan

October 23 2017, peacefully after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family in the wonderful care of the staff at Tullamore Hospital. Deeply regretted by his wife Tessie, son Declan, daughter Ann, sisters Dolores and Gay, grandchildren Cameron, Jeremy, Jenna and Shauna, son in law, daughter in law, sister in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home in Newtown on Tuesday (October 24) from 6 o'clock. Removal on Wednesday evening (October 25) to the Church of Assumption, Rathangan arriving at 7 o'clock. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 10 o'clock followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Rathangan.

James P. (Jim) Lochrin – Closeburn, Athy / Drogheda, Louth

Died peacefully on 23 October 2017 surrounded by his loving family, beloved husband of Teresa and devoted father of Nicola, David and Kiara, loving brother of Berno and the late Owen, Mary and Michael. Father-in-law of Martin, Orlaith and Declan. Loving grandfather of Katherine, Aoife, Eoin and Aoibhinn. He will be sadly missed by all his family, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy from 5.30pm on Thursday evening (October 26) until removal to St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, arriving for 8pm. Requiem Mass on Friday morning (October 27) at 11am followed by burial in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Patrick (Paddy) Wickham – Sarto Road, Naas / Newbridge

October 23 2017, Beloved husband of the late Marie. Sadly missed by his loving daughters Christine, Geraldine and Lisa, son Aaron, his dad Gerard, sisters, brothers, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, extended family and friends. Reposing at his home on Thursday (October 26) from 5pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Friday morning (October 27) at 9.20am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and St David, Naas for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by Burial in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas.